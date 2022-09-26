Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

UK zoo names baby elephant in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”
The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”(Zoological Society of London via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A baby elephant has been named the Thai word for “queen” at the UK’s largest zoo in honor of its late patron, Queen Elizabeth II.

The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”

Queen Elizabeth II, who died over two weeks ago, once met the calf’s mom, Donna, when she opened the zoo’s Centre for Elephant Care in 2017.

A photograph of the queen feeding Donna a banana was featured on her official Christmas card that year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech police are searching for a fan seen on video pushing a University of Texas student...
Texas Tech police searching for fan who shoved UT player after game
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
1 seriously injured in dirt bike crash
Jorge Nunez, 50
Suspect arrested after man seriously injured in stabbing in South Lubbock parking lot
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

A pedestrian has been transported to UMC after being struck by a vehicle in the 5400 block of...
Police identify pedestrian hit by car Friday night
FILE - Jimmie Johnson sits in his pit box before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500...
AP Exclusive: Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will announce a new initiative Monday that will...
White House: New rule will show ‘true cost’ of plane tickets
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden
Jorge Nunez, 50
Suspect arrested after man seriously injured in stabbing in South Lubbock parking lot