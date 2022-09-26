VIDEO: Final seconds of Lubbock High vs. Andrews will forever be remembered by many

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday night a special moment took place in the final seconds of Andrews 64-14 win over Lubbock High. On the final play of the game, 5′3 100 pound Senior Evan Sparks of Andrews, who has special needs, came in and made a big tackle to end the game.

Andrews players lifted him up and celebrated.

Evan then ran over and pumped up every part of the crowd.

I called both coaches to get the backstory and was in tears from what I heard. That final play will be remembered, not the final score!

I called Andrews Coach Tom Harvey, who I love and respect so much.

He told me the crowd started chanting, “We want Sparky!”

Coach Harvey then said it was Lubbock High Coach Juan Rodriguez who initiated the whole thing.

Please re-read that. Wow! Total Class!

Lubbock High called the timeout and got word to Andrews to put Evan in the game.

Harvey said he never spoke to Rodriguez about it and it was unbelievable what Lubbock High and the Westerners runner Sean Briceno did.

Harvey says he can’t say enough about Lubbock High Coach Juan Rodriguez.

I called Coach Rod to see how he set this in motion.

He told me he wanted to put things in perspective and make it a teaching moment for his kids… what the world does when you show kindness!

Coach Rod says the score says one thing, but the last play shows our character.

Rodriguez told me he heard the home crowd yelling for Sparky and turned it into a teaching moment. He called time out to get Evan from Andrews in the game.

“That kid brought humility to the game. That play will last forever.”

Evan came in made the tackle and had his moment that touched everyone.

I made a social media post on Saturday rapping about It takes two to help, care and be kind to someone and these two teams did that.

Way to go Lubbock High and Andrews for giving Evan a moment he won’t forget and neither will anyone on that team.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.