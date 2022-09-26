Local Listings
Warm days, cool nights

First alert forecast for the next four days
First alert forecast for the next four days
By John Robison
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It will be a very nice week on the South Plains. With high pressure controlling our weather pattern, you can expect plenty of sunshine with warm afternoons and cool nights. It does look dry this week and through next weekend.

As for specifics on the highs and lows; afternoons between 85-88 degrees and the overnight lows will be cool from 55-58 degrees.

Winds will likely remain out of the south to southwest through Wednesday but may change direction later in the week. We could also see a few clouds in the area by Wednesday, but rain is not expected for the area this week.

