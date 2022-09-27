Local Listings
1 seriously injured in shooting in central Lubbock

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a shooting in central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.

At around 3:24 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4300 block of Canton Ave. Details are limited at this time, but police say the shooter is still at large.

The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

