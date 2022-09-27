Local Listings
Amazon facility in Amarillo temporarily closes due to bed bugs

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the Amazon facility in Amarillo is temporarily closed due to bed bugs.

“We’ve temporarily closed our site in Amarillo, TX after identifying the presence of bed bugs in the building,” said Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson. “All employees are being paid while the site is closed and customer orders are being handled by other sites in the area.”

Products from the facility are not set to customers, he said.

All products from the facility go to a vendor, are recycled, or are donated after appropriate processing.

Customer orders won’t be processed during this time, he said, and inventory at the facility will be recycled or returned to suppliers once properly inspected.

