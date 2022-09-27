Local Listings
City Bank to pay fine for Texas Tech postgame celebration

Longtime corporate partner City Bank will cover the $50,000 fine issued to Texas Tech on Monday
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City Bank, a longtime corporate partner of Texas Tech Athletics, will pay the $50,000 fine issued by the Big 12 Conference earlier Monday for the postgame celebration at Jones AT&T Stadium this past Saturday.

“We are grateful for City Bank and their long-term support of Texas Tech Athletics,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We have passionate fans including our great partners at City Bank and their president Cory Newsom.”

In the hours since the Big 12 Conference’s announcement, Texas Tech Athletics has received numerous questions about donations towards the fine.  Fans looking to support Texas Tech Football can do so at www.redraiderclub.com.

“We support Texas Tech in their effort to provide a safe and enjoyable gameday environment for everyone involved,” said Cory T. Newsom, City Bank’s President and CEO. “We also recognize the level of excitement a victory over a long-time rival can have on the Texas Tech student body and fan base. We know that Kirby and the athletics department staff have a strong plan in place and will make any necessary adjustments to keep Jones AT&T Stadium a safe, but challenging place for our opponents to play. At the end of the day, we are proud of Texas Tech and proud supporters of our community.”

The Red Raiders return to Jones AT&T Stadium on Oct. 22 for their annual Homecoming game against West Virginia. Tickets are still on sale by contacting 806-742-TECH or by visiting www.TexasTech.com.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

