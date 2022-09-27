Deceased body found in 2600 block of 46th street, METRO investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death investigation. The original call for service was received at 4:17 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the scene to assist Solid Waste with a vehicle that was blocking the alley. Upon arrival, officers located a male in the vehicle. He was later pronounced deceased on the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Lubbock Police Department