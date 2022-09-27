Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Deceased body found in 2600 block of 46th street, METRO investigating

The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death...
The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death investigation.(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death investigation. The original call for service was received at 4:17 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the scene to assist Solid Waste with a vehicle that was blocking the alley. Upon arrival, officers located a male in the vehicle. He was later pronounced deceased on the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Lubbock Police Department

Most Read

“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett...
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting.
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
City Bank to pay fine for Texas Tech postgame celebration
Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning near North University and...
1 dead, 1 injured in North Lubbock dog attack
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Keep Levelland Beautiful sign in United Supermarkets
Keep Levelland Beautiful reusable bag initiative highlights LMS artwork
Keep Levelland Beautiful
Keep Levelland Beautiful United Supermarkets reusable bag initiative
Lubbock ISD improved its accountability rating from 2019 to 2022
Lubbock ISD hosts inaugural Community Leadership Academy
LISD hosting inaugural leadership academy
Lubbock ISD is hosting its inaugural leadership academy for the 2022-23 school year