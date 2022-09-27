Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting

1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting.
1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man who was shot in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning has identified him.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Canton Ave. at Boston Creek Apartments for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Jaden Ruiz had been shot.

The family of Ruiz says he is from Lubbock and leaves behind a baby boy and the rest of his family.

Details about the shooting are limited. More information is expected to be released by Lubbock Police today.

There is no information about the shooter at this time.

Jaden Ruiz, 20, was killed in a shooting at Boston Creek Apartments on September 27, 2022.
Jaden Ruiz, 20, was killed in a shooting at Boston Creek Apartments on September 27, 2022.(Jaden Ruiz's Family)

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett...
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
City Bank to pay fine for Texas Tech postgame celebration
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Texas Tech police are searching for a fan seen on video pushing a University of Texas student...
Texas Tech police searching for fan who shoved UT player after game
A pedestrian has been transported to UMC after being struck by a vehicle in the 5400 block of...
Police identify pedestrian hit by car Friday night

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is pictured in this undated photograph. A process server...
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
The City of Lubbock will be closing the area around Upland Avenue and 26th Street for...
City to begin construction at Upland and 26th
Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning near North University and...
1 dead, 1 injured in North Lubbock dog attack
WATCH: 1 seriously injured in shooting in South Lubbock
WATCH: 1 seriously injured in shooting in central Lubbock