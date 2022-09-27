Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man who was shot in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning has identified him.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Canton Ave. at Boston Creek Apartments for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Jaden Ruiz had been shot.

The family of Ruiz says he is from Lubbock and leaves behind a baby boy and the rest of his family.

Details about the shooting are limited. More information is expected to be released by Lubbock Police today.

There is no information about the shooter at this time.

Jaden Ruiz, 20, was killed in a shooting at Boston Creek Apartments on September 27, 2022. (Jaden Ruiz's Family)

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.