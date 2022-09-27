Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lindo

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lindo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a year and a half old male pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

Lindo is a ball of fun! He still has that puppy energy and would do well with an active family. Plus, he’s very smart and a quick learner. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tigger.

