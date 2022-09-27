Keep Levelland Beautiful reusable bag initiative highlights LMS artwork

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Keep Levelland Beautiful is a project led by the Levelland Chamber of Commerce. The idea comes from Keep Texas Beautiful, an initiative that will study, investigate and develop plans for improving the city’s health, sanitation, safety, and cleanliness.

The Levelland Chamber of Commerce has multiple projects that are a part of Keep Levelland Beautiful, one of which collaborates with United Supermarkets in Levelland.

The store will carry 500 reusable bags that are designed by students in the Levelland Independent School District. This year, Sophia Koubek, who attends Levelland Middle School, had her design chosen to be featured on the bags.

Sophia Koubek's design for United Supermarkets reusable bag (KCBD)

“So she told me, I won. And I was gonna be put on the bags. And I just didn’t know what to think I was so excited,” Koubek said.

She said she did not expect to win, but when she did, she thanked her family for being her inspiration. From her mom’s boots to her stepdad’s mustache.

“And then my older sister, like I just really thought about my family for the whole thing. My older sister - she loves cow print. And so I put cow print on the boots,” Koubek said.

Koubek said her mom was also the reason she wanted to get involved.

“My mom has always told us like, don’t those trash on the floor, if we did, she’d make us pick it up,” Koubek said.

Her whole life she has been told not to pollute or trash her world.

“Because not only is it illegal, but it’s just not right,” Koubek said. “And it’s like ruining our world.”

Kris Phillips, the Store Director for the United Supermarkets in Levelland, said they have already sold 150 bags. They have only been available for a week.

“We offered a five-cent credit when you bring your own bag,” Phillips said. “So that helps out and it’s just trying to get people in the habit of doing it.”

The first goal is to keep plastic and paper out of Levelland streets.

“And I think a lot of the trash that you see around town is our bags that people just you know, drop or blow out so we can get those out of the community and start using reusable bags,” Phillips said.

The second goal is to sell all 500 of these signature bags and cut down the city’s trash. Sophia Koubek thinks these bags may be able to get the job done.

“Like the reusable bags could help a lot with that. And I like the idea of me being a part of that and getting the help with what basically gets to save the world,” Koubek said.

