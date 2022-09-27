Lubbock ISD hosts inaugural Community Leadership Academy

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock ISD is hosting its inaugural Community Leadership Academy for the 2022-2023 school year to provide an opportunity for interested parents, guardians, and community members to learn more about the structure and operations of the district.

The program, consisting of seven sessions and a graduation ceremony, convenes once a month from October through May at locations around the district. Participants will interact with students and teachers, tour district facilities, visit with district administrators and staff, and get an inside view of how Lubbock ISD works. For the investment of time, participants have the opportunity to interact with leaders and decision-makers in Lubbock ISD and will graduate with a wealth of knowledge about the district.

All sessions are from 8-12 p.m. on the following dates and breakfast and lunch will be provided:

Thursday, October 6: Welcome to the Lubbock ISD Community Leadership Academy



Thursday, November 3: The ABCs of Teaching and Learning



Thursday, December 1: What Did You Do in School Today?



Thursday, January 12: Every Child, Every Day



Thursday, February 9: School Safety and Finance



Thursday, March 2: Education is Everyone’s Job



Thursday, April 6: This is Just a Test



Thursday, May 4: Celebrate the Past, Honor the Present, and Plan for the Future



Applications will be accepted until Thursday, September 29. Enrollment is limited. Participants will receive notification of their acceptance no later than Friday, September 30. More information can be found at www.LubbockISD.org/CLA.

