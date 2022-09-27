Lubbock Power & Light crews assisting in Hurricane Ian recovery

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) crews are making the journey to Lakeland, Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. In preparation for the storm, LP&L is sending 15 vehicles and 18 crewmembers to offer assistance.

The LP&L vehicles will depart Wednesday morning from the LP&L Distribution Center to Jackson, Mississippi. On Thursday, they will drive to Montgomery, Alabama and wait there until the storm passes in order to reach Lakeland as soon as possible.

The 18 crewmembers departing for Lakeland include two construction crews, three service crews and one mechanic. The call out for assistance comes as result of a mutual service agreement signed by LP&L to assist in these types of disaster recovery events. The last time LP&L was called upon was in response to the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Laura in and around Newton, Texas.

Given the disaster declaration issued, all expenses related to LP&L’s efforts in restoring power to residents of Florida will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

