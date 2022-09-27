Man charged after gun fired at Aaron’s employee collecting rental payment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury has indicted a man who reportedly fired off a gun at an Aaron’s employee attempting to collect a rental payment.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to the 2000 block of 49th St. on Feb. 18 for reports of shots fired. Police arrived at the location and found an Aaron’s employee in a company truck.

The employee told police he arrived at 25-year-old David Garcia’s home to collect payment for property he and his partner were renting from the store. Garcia and the employee got into an argument in the front yard, the police report showed.

Garcia and his girlfriend both told police the employee threatened to fight Garcia. Garcia’s girlfriend also said the employee said he would keep coming back to the house and that he “had something” for Garcia.

Garcia told police the employee would not leave the property, causing him to go back into the home and retrieve a handgun, according to a police report. Garcia said the employee was scaring him and he fired a warning shot into the air.

The Aaron’s employee told police Garcia pointed the gun at him and fired. The employee dropped to the ground and then ran to his car before driving up the road.

Both the employee and Garcia called the police during this encounter.

Police arrived and arrested Garcia. They found the gun within the home.

The police report showed Garcia’s “use of deadly force was not within reasonable standards and was a criminal act.”

Garcia was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He is not currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

