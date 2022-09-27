Local Listings
Man dies after falling from convention center balcony while running from police, officials say

The fatal fall happened early Saturday morning at the Columbia Convention Center.
The fatal fall happened early Saturday morning at the Columbia Convention Center.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A man is dead after he fell from a balcony at a South Carolina convention center while running from police.

The fatal fall happened early Saturday morning at the Columbia Convention Center.

According to the Cayce Police Department, around 1:30 a.m., an officer noticed a vehicle with two people in it at Guignard Park, where no one is allowed after dark.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect drove away and continued speeding until the vehicle crashed at the convention center, police said.

Police said the driver got out of the car and fled the scene. Officers said they did not engage in a foot chase because they were tending to the passenger in the vehicle.

While the driver continued to run, he fell from the upper-level balcony at the convention center to the lower level and died.

The man was identified as 62-year-old Harry D. Simms. Officials said he was wanted on a non-extradition warrant in Georgia.

Police did not specify the injuries of the passenger in the vehicle but did say the person needed medical assistance.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

