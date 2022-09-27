Local Listings
Man indicted for aggravated assault after police chase

Mark Birdsong, 57
Mark Birdsong, 57(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mark Birdsong, 57, of Lubbock has been indicted on two counts of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant and Possession after leading officers on a pursuit in north Lubbock in late August.

According to the police report, on August 22 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police received a call that Birdsong had been involved in an altercation with a DPS officer at the Flying J on Marsha Sharp Freeway before fleeing in his vehicle. The DPS officer told LPD that he observed Birdsong enter the parking lot of the Flying J in a matter that was alarming to him and approached Birdsong.

The officer said he saw contraband in plain sight in his vehicle so he attempted to get Birdsong out of the vehicle. Birdsong got out of his vehicle and started fighting with the officer before getting back into his vehicle and driving off.

Officers caught up to Birdsong in the 900 block of north Indiana. He was driving roughly 80 miles per hour with no tire on his front right wheel. The chase continued onto Clovis Highway where Birdsong blew through a red light.

Birdsong allegedly rammed his vehicle into the officer’s patrol vehicles several times in an attempt to run them off the road after officers attempted numerous forced stops.

Officers did manage to bring Birdsong to a stop, with one of them exiting their vehicle with his weapon drawn only for Birdsong to start driving in reverse on Highway 84 in an attempt to get away.

Eventually, LPD surrounded Birdsong’s vehicle, and after not complying with the officer’s commands, was forcibly removed from his vehicle and arrested.

Birdsong was transported to UMC to be treated for injuries.

Officers found a bag in Birdsong’s vehicle containing a “crystal-like substance” that later tested positive for amphetamines.

Birdsong was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and possession.

A Grand Jury indicted Birdsong with the two counts of aggravated assault and possession. He is currently in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center. As of now a trial has not been set.

