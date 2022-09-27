Police on scene of death investigation, dog attack at North Lubbock park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning near North University and Cesar Chavez Dr. Witnesses also reported a dead body in the same area. It it unknown if the two incidents are related.

The woman was attacked suffered moderate injures. Officers responded at 7:30 a.m., where witnesses reported there was also a dead body in the park.

Investigators say another individual witnessing the attack fired several shots at the dogs. It is unknown if the dogs were struck.

Animal control responded to the scene and are searching for the dogs.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

