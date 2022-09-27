Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Police on scene of death investigation, dog attack at North Lubbock park

VNL Graphic
VNL Graphic(VNL)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning near North University and Cesar Chavez Dr. Witnesses also reported a dead body in the same area. It it unknown if the two incidents are related.

The woman was attacked suffered moderate injures. Officers responded at 7:30 a.m., where witnesses reported there was also a dead body in the park.

Investigators say another individual witnessing the attack fired several shots at the dogs. It is unknown if the dogs were struck.

Animal control responded to the scene and are searching for the dogs.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett...
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
City Bank to pay fine for Texas Tech postgame celebration
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Texas Tech police are searching for a fan seen on video pushing a University of Texas student...
Texas Tech police searching for fan who shoved UT player after game
A pedestrian has been transported to UMC after being struck by a vehicle in the 5400 block of...
Police identify pedestrian hit by car Friday night

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
1 seriously injured in shooting in central Lubbock
WATCH: 1 seriously injured in shooting in South Lubbock
WATCH: 1 seriously injured in shooting in central Lubbock
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Big 12 fines Texas Tech after fans storm the field at the Jones
Evan Sparks was lifted by his teammates after making a tackle he will forever remember.
‘Bigger things than winning and losing:’ Andrews football player with special needs makes tackle