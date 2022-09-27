Local Listings
Rarely better weather

By Steve Divine
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This is the week of the Panhandle South Plains Fair. Rarely is the weather better than it is this year for the entire Fair.

Usually, weather for most of the Fair remains pleasant. Often, on at least one day and night, the weather turns inclement. Too hot, too cold, too windy, or rainy.

This year will be an exception. Not too hot, not too cold, not too windy, and dry.

Highs today peak about 5 degrees above the average for the date.
Highs today peak about 5 degrees above the average for the date.

Days will be warm and nights cool. Winds generally will be light. Days generally will be sunny and nights generally clear.

For the end of September and the start of October, this weekend, our early mornings will be chilly. Lows will be in the 50s.

Afternoons and early evenings will be warm. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s.

Another chilly start Wednesday. Typical low temperatures for the end of September.
Another chilly start Wednesday. Typical low temperatures for the end of September.

The only chance of rain, and it is very slight, is over the far northwestern viewing area late today and again late Wednesday. This is the Friona and Bovina area.

For more detail on this week and this weekend’s weather, see the forecast section here on our Weather Page (after closing this story) and in our KCBD Weather app - it’s free in your app/play store.

$5,000 First Freeze Contest

It’s a chance to win $5,000! Get the contest details and how you can enter in the Contest section at kcbd.com/weather.

It's a chance to win $5,000! Get the contest details and how you can enter in the Contest...
It's a chance to win $5,000! Get the contest details and how you can enter in the Contest section at kcbd.com/weather.

Equinox Sun Glare

For approximately two weeks before and after an equinox the sun rises nearly due east and sets nearly due west. This creates a potential blinding glare for drivers heading east in the morning and those heading west in the evening.

The Fall Equinox this year is September 22. It is also known as the September Equinox and the Autumnal Equinox.

You can minimize the glare with a clean windshield inside and out. Have polarizing sunglasses handy. And adjust your drive time slightly to avoid the worst of the glare.

