Summer weather for the start of fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day in the 80s on most of the South Plains. There have been a few communities along and east of the Caprock that made it to 90 degrees and higher today. The temperatures will remain in the same range again on Wednesday with mostly 80s except for the eastern counties where highs around 90 degrees will continue.

Skies will remain mostly sunny on Wednesday and winds will remain from the south to southwest at speeds of 10-20 mph over the South Plains.

This mild weather pattern will continue through the remaining of the week and into the weekend. It does look like rain may return to our forecast early next week.

