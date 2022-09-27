Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Summer weather for the start of fall

Another day in the 80s on most of the South Plains. There have been a few communities along and...
Another day in the 80s on most of the South Plains. There have been a few communities along and east of the Caprock that made it to 90 degrees and higher today.(KCBD, John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day in the 80s on most of the South Plains. There have been a few communities along and east of the Caprock that made it to 90 degrees and higher today. The temperatures will remain in the same range again on Wednesday with mostly 80s except for the eastern counties where highs around 90 degrees will continue.

Skies will remain mostly sunny on Wednesday and winds will remain from the south to southwest at speeds of 10-20 mph over the South Plains.

This mild weather pattern will continue through the remaining of the week and into the weekend. It does look like rain may return to our forecast early next week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett...
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting.
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
City Bank to pay fine for Texas Tech postgame celebration
Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning near North University and...
1 dead, 1 injured in North Lubbock dog attack
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Highs today peak about 5 degrees above the average for the date.
Warm days, chilly nights expected
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 09/27/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, Sept. 27
Daybreak Today Morning Weather - Tuesday, Sept. 27
Daybreak Today Morning Weather - Tuesday, Sept. 27
First alert forecast for the next four days
Warm days, cool nights