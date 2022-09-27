Local Listings
SUV hits house on 94th street near Milwaukee

Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 94th street where an SUV ran through...
Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 94th street where an SUV ran through the garage of a residence.(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 94th street where an SUV ran through the garage of a residence.

LPD received a call just after 7 p.m. of a Ford Bronco colliding with a residence in the 6500 block of 94th street just off of Milwaukee avenue. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital.

Fire rescue is in the process of extricating the Bronco from the home as responders attempt to make contact with the home’s owners.

The 6500 block of 94th street has been blocked off as emergency crews work the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

