Tuesday morning top stories: Big 12 fines Texas Tech after fans storm the field at the Jones

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Juvenile curfew ordinance hearing

  • The Lubbock City Council is meeting today to discuss the juvenile curfew ordinance for the second time
  • The proposed curfew is expected to decrease the rate of juvenile crime
  • Related story: City council discusses juvenile curfew

Big 12 fines Texas Tech after fans storm the field at the Jones

  • City Bank says it will pay the $50,000 fine issued to Texas Tech by the Big 12 Conference after fans stormed the field last weekend
  • The Big 12 commissioner said the university failed to provide a safe game environment, especially for the players and staff on the opposing team
  • Read more here: City Bank to pay fine for Texas Tech postgame celebration

Tracking Hurricane Ian

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines.

