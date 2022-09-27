Tuesday morning top stories: Big 12 fines Texas Tech after fans storm the field at the Jones

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Juvenile curfew ordinance hearing

The Lubbock City Council is meeting today to discuss the juvenile curfew ordinance for the second time

The proposed curfew is expected to decrease the rate of juvenile crime

Big 12 fines Texas Tech after fans storm the field at the Jones

City Bank says it will pay the $50,000 fine issued to Texas Tech by the Big 12 Conference after fans stormed the field last weekend

The Big 12 commissioner said the university failed to provide a safe game environment, especially for the players and staff on the opposing team

Tracking Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba with sustained wins of 125 miles per hour

Ian is forecasted to strengthen to category 4 before is hits Florida’s west coast

