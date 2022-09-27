Lubbock Deputy caught buying fentanyl from undercover officer for inmates, personal use

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff reports a deputy has been arrested.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Taylor Millett, 27, of Lubbock has been arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute.

The Sherriff says Millett is accused of purchasing fentanyl with intent to deliver to the inmate(s) in the facility and for personal use.

“We’re just not going to tolerate it,” said Sheriff Kelly Rowe.

Sheriff Rowe said Millett purchased the fentanyl from an undercover officer.

Millett has been with the Sheriff’s Office for two years. She was a security officer at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Federal charges could be filed.

Millett is no longer employed at the Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor Millett, 27, of Lubbock (Lubbock County Detention Center)

This is a developing story.

