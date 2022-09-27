Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Lubbock Deputy caught buying fentanyl from undercover officer for inmates, personal use

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff reports a deputy has been arrested.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Taylor Millett, 27, of Lubbock has been arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute.

The Sherriff says Millett is accused of purchasing fentanyl with intent to deliver to the inmate(s) in the facility and for personal use.

“We’re just not going to tolerate it,” said Sheriff Kelly Rowe.

Sheriff Rowe said Millett purchased the fentanyl from an undercover officer.

Millett has been with the Sheriff’s Office for two years. She was a security officer at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Federal charges could be filed.

Millett is no longer employed at the Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor Millett, 27, of Lubbock
Taylor Millett, 27, of Lubbock(Lubbock County Detention Center)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett...
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting.
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
City Bank to pay fine for Texas Tech postgame celebration
Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning near North University and...
1 dead, 1 injured in North Lubbock dog attack
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning near North University and...
1 dead, 1 injured in North Lubbock dog attack
Lubbock Entertainment/ Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) Board Chairman Tim Collins will end...
LEPAA Board Chair to Step Down After a Decade of Service
1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting.
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Lubbock Sheriff's Office News
Lubbock Sheriff's Office News