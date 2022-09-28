1 injured in two vehicle crash near Marsha Sharp near I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a two-vehicle crash on the westbound access road on Marsha Sharp and I-27.

Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 6 p.m. So far only minor injuries have been reported.

Motorists should be aware that the I-27 exit on Marsha Sharp has been closed off as emergency responders work the scene of the crash, and traffic has been reduced to one lane in the southbound access road of I-27

Use caution while in the area.

