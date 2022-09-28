Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Arkansas senator pushes plan to speed up construction projects using drone inspections

A package that has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives would create a $100 million...
A package that has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives would create a $100 million grant program for governments to use American-made drones for construction inspections
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the I-40 bridge connecting Memphis to Arkansas closed for months due to a crack last year, Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.), looked for solutions to speed up construction inspections.

“It was a very, very serious problem,” Boozman said. “And during the course of that time we learned about the importance of drones.”

Boozman wants to create $100 million in grants for public projects to fund the use of drones for inspections.

“To do a bridge probably would take eight hours,” Boozman said. “A regular sized bridge. I think you can do that in an hour with a drone.”

The bill requires the drones purchased be made in America. The American Society of Civil Engineers said drone inspections are faster, but they should not be relied upon as the only inspection method.

“You take a bridge inspection for instance,” ASCE Consultant Wes Oliphant said. “You can do it much quicker with a drone, but if you start finding problems, it’s still better do go out and do it hands-on.”

The ASCE said one of the biggest advantages to drones is the ability to target which projects need more attention and time.

“You can do a heck of a lot more preliminarily with the drone, and find those priority structures that need to be looked at more closely,” Oliphant said.

The bill has bipartisan support and has already passed the House of Representatives.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting.
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning near North University and...
Dogs believed responsible for North Lubbock attack captured
Taylor Millett, 27, of Lubbock
UPDATED: Lubbock Dentention Officer caught buying fentanyl from undercover officer for inmates, personal use
The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death...
Deceased body found in 2600 block of 46th street, METRO investigating
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is pictured in this undated photograph. A process server...
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena

Latest News

LIVE: White House Monkeypox Response Team briefing
A bill making it harder to overturn state-certified presidential election results appears to...
How bipartisan bill protects presidential election results
President Joe Biden touts a cost break for seniors on Medicare Part B premiums in 2023. (CNN,...
Biden: Americans won, Big Pharma lost
New revelations about three top allies of former President Donald Trump are offering a deeper...
Trump probes: New revelations from allies' actions