DPS investigating fatal crash near Littlefield

Crash near Littlefield on FM 54 closes the road from CR 217 to CR 1072.
Crash near Littlefield on FM 54 closes the road from CR 217 to CR 1072.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a fatal crash that happened about three miles east of Littlefield on FM 54.

The crash happened Wednesday morning involving a semi and another vehicle. Emergency responders on the scene say it was a head-on collision.

FM 54 is closed between County Road 217 and County Road 1072.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

