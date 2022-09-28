Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Hispanic Heritage Month free concert Oct. 8

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) will be holding a free outdoor concert! Join LHF as they showcase local performers showcasing the Hispanic culture and local talent for this outdoor event.

LHF will also present the flags of the Latin American countries, las banderas that are celebrated during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Food trucks and vendors will be available.

Those attending are encouraged to bring your chairs, showcase your country of origin in costume, t-shirt, or bring your flag!

This program is made possible by sponsors including Reliant an NRG Company, as well as media sponsors Latino Lubbock Magazine, and Magic 106.5!

All are invited to this casual and comfortable event.

Los Hermanos Familia is committed to “Strengthening Families, Building Community.”

Please join us!

For more info, please visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting.
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning near North University and...
Dogs believed responsible for North Lubbock attack captured
Taylor Millett, 27, of Lubbock
UPDATED: Lubbock Dentention Officer caught buying fentanyl from undercover officer for inmates, personal use
The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death...
Police investigating Central Lubbock homicide
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is pictured in this undated photograph. A process server...
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Hispanic Heritage Month free concert
Noon Notebook: Hispanic Heritage Live Concert
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Women's Club welcomes Jay Leno
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Women's Club welcomes Jay Leno
Lubbock Public Library Banner
Lubbock Public Library removing fines permanently
Noon Notebook: 2022 Yoakum County Tamale Festival
Noon Notebook: 2022 Yoakum County Tamale Festival