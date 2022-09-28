Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

‘Hope for the future’: 15-year-old on track to be youngest nursing program graduate

A 15-year-old is on track to be the youngest graduate of Arizona State University's nursing program. (Source: KNXV, ELLIANA TENENBAUM, EDSON COLLEGE OF NURSING)
By Cameron Polom
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KNXV) - A teenager is working to become the youngest person to graduate from Arizona State University’s nursing school.

Elliana Tenenbaum, a 15-year-old nursing student, may not be old enough to drive, but in less than a year, she will graduate from the Edson College of Nursing Program.

“From a very young age, I’ve been passionate about medicine and helping others. And I think that largely has to do with my dad, who is a general practitioner,” Elliana said.

She was first introduced to what would become her future passion at his office. Under his watchful eye, she even gave her first shot at 4 years old.

“He taught me how to do thyroid ultrasounds and interpret them at 8 years old,” Elliana said.

She said her graduation is the first step in her journey to becoming a nurse practitioner, which she has worked for during the pandemic.

“It definitely served as an eye-opener event, but it honestly reinforced my idea of becoming a nurse. We need people to help care for patients, and I want to be one of those people,” Elliana said.

She graduated high school early while also being enrolled in college courses.

Clinical Associate Professor Dr. Aliria Munoz Rascon said she immediately spotted Elliana’s attributes since the two met at the school.

“Seeing these students give me hope for the future of our nursing profession with their fire, excitement and drive. I think that’s exactly what we need right now,” Rascon said.

Elliana is expecting to be able to legally work as a nurse as soon as she passes her board exams.

Copyright 2022 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting.
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning near North University and...
Dogs believed responsible for North Lubbock attack captured
Taylor Millett, 27, of Lubbock
UPDATED: Lubbock Dentention Officer caught buying fentanyl from undercover officer for inmates, personal use
Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read issued this statement on Wednesday, mourning the death...
17-year-old Littlefield senior killed in head-on collision with semi
The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death...
Police investigating Central Lubbock homicide

Latest News

President Biden asked if deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski was present at a White House food...
White House: Late congresswoman ‘top of mind’ in Biden flub
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
The Texas Tech Hurricane Research Teams radars
Texas Tech Hurricane Research Team anticipating damage from Hurricane Ian
TTU hurricane research team
Texas Tech hurrican research team provides a breakdown of Hurrican Ian
A Dallas man who accepted a delivery of $3.7 million worth of methamphetamine concealed in...
Dallas Man Sentenced to Life Over Meth Concealed in Cauliflower