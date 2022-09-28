It is that time of year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - That time of year. Chilly early mornings with lows in the 50s are typical. Warm afternoons with highs in the 80s are common. Generally sunny days and clear nights, which also means rain is unlikely any time soon.

Whatever your outdoor plans may be - gardening, walking, biking, headed to the Fair - our weather will remain cooperative through the weekend. The first weekend of October.

Today mostly sunny, winds light, and afternoon temperatures about five degrees above average for the end of September. (KCBD First Alert)

Specifically, today will be mostly sunny, winds will be light, and - after lows in the 50s - our afternoon temperatures will peak about five degrees above average for the end of September.

Lubbock area winds will be around 10 mph (give or take), from the west this morning and then the south this afternoon.

Tonight fair, wind light, getting chilly with lows (again) in the 50s.

Tomorrow a chilly early morning then mostly sunny with a very warm afternoon. Highs similar to today.

Tomorrow night fair, wind light, the chill returns. Lows in the 50s.

Friday through the weekend chilly early mornings, mostly sunny day, with very warm afternoons. Lows still in the 50s, highs still in the 80s.

You can follow Hurricane Ian with the Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather app. All for free. Image here is from 7:30 AM CDT via our Weather Page ("Active Tropical Tracks" on). (KCBD First Alert)

You can follow Hurricane Ian with the Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather app. Download our free KCBD Weather App from your app/game store. Both platforms allow you to track hurricanes and other tropical systems, as well as thunderstorms and showers here on the South Plains (and anywhere in the country). Turn on the “Tropical” or “Tropical Tracks” icon (tap one for more information).

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.