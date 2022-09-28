Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Marka

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Marka, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 5-year-old senior pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for 3-and-a-half months.

Staff says she’s very easygoing and calm and loves to lay on a soft surface and watch the action. Marka enjoys sleeping and cuddling. She does well on a leash too. She is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped.

Her adoption fees are waived through the whole month of October.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lindo.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting.
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning near North University and...
Dogs believed responsible for North Lubbock attack captured
Taylor Millett, 27, of Lubbock
UPDATED: Lubbock Dentention Officer caught buying fentanyl from undercover officer for inmates, personal use
The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death...
Deceased body found in 2600 block of 46th street, METRO investigating
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is pictured in this undated photograph. A process server...
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Marka
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Marka
Meet Lindo! He’s a year and a half old male pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lindo
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Lindo
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Lindo
Meet Tigger! He's a 4-year-old pit mix who's been at the shelter since mid-march.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tigger