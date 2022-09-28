KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Marka

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Marka, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 5-year-old senior pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for 3-and-a-half months.

Staff says she’s very easygoing and calm and loves to lay on a soft surface and watch the action. Marka enjoys sleeping and cuddling. She does well on a leash too. She is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped.

Her adoption fees are waived through the whole month of October.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lindo.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.