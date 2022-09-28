One Class at a Time: Rise Academy Elementary teacher, Guadalupe Parkway Sommerville Centers awarded $500

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rise Academy Charter School Kindergarten Teacher Kecia Osby is the first 2022-2023 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.

Kecia Osby is passionate about teaching and says she continues to set goals not only for herself but for her students as well.

“I’ve kinda known since I was a little girl, that...whatever I did in my life, was supposed to be with kids. I came to Rise and Mr. Baumgartner offered me a chance to teach and I took it. I was not actually sure that’s what I wanted to do, and I love it,” said Miss Osby.

With her recognition, she receives $500.

Osby says she will have a pizza party and ice cream floats for her students. She will also use some of the prize money for snacks and drinks for the classroom. She also has two daughters and one is a Senior at Talkington. Osby says the prize money will come in handy to get some of the Senior year expenses taken care of.

When it came to choosing a charity of her choice that would receive a matching award, Osby didn’t hesitate. She selected Guadalupe Parkway Sommerville Centers as the non-profit organization to receive the additional $500.

“I worked for Ms. Della for a summer or two. A few years back we had a fire at my house and Ms. Della and Parkway Center helped us out quite a bit at that time so they’re a great program.”

“Well, it’s always great to be remembered, right? So we’re paying it forward to our students, our children, the ones that come to the centers. [We] make sure they have a warm coat to wear and good socks. So that when they go to school, they don’t have that challenge when winter comes of not having a coat. So this will alleviate a little bit of the stress from those families that need us, so this is great,” said Della Esqueda.

We asked Osby what the students have taught her during her time teaching at Rise Academy.

“Probably more so not to take life so seriously. To smile even when you don’t want to, that’s all they know. To just be happy. Everyone needs support, whether it’s from family, friends, from your job. I have quite a bit of that. I have really good friends, teacher friends, and friends who are not teachers. So I have a pretty good support system that keeps me up, keeps me going. I don’t really know how you would do it without.”

If you would like to nominate an educator for the One Class at a Time contest, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.