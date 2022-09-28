Police identify man killed in North Lubbock dog attack

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A death investigation is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, following a dog attack in North Lubbock Tuesday morning.

The LPD Communications Center received a call for service at 7:30 a.m. on September 27 to the 2500 block of Cesar Chavez Drive for reports of aggressive dogs in the area of the Buddy Holly Recreational Area. The caller reported that one woman had been injured after several dogs attacked her. The caller also stated that there was a dead body nearby. It was unknown at the time if the two were related.

Officers responded and located one woman with moderate injuries received from several dog bites. Officers also discovered 64-year-old Jack Looney nearby. Looney was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS. Preliminary information leads investigators to believe that Mr. Looney is also the victim of a dog attack and died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The City of Lubbock Animal Control Department responded to the scene and captured one of the dogs believed to be involved in both attacks. Late yesterday evening Animal Control Officers located and captured the other two dogs believed to be involved.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.