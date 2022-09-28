Local Listings
Programming Note: Final segment of Tuesday's Wheel of Fortune to air tonight

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Because of a technical malfunction, the final segment of Wheel of Fortune was not seen on KCBD Tuesday.

We will air Tuesday’s final Bonus Round segment at the end of our 6 p.m. newscast today, Wednesday, Sept. 28, around 6:25 p.m. Then today’s regularly scheduled show will be seen at its usual time at 6:30.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

