Visitation, memorial service scheduled for T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Visitation for former Lubbock city councilman T.J. Patterson has been set for Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 2220 Southeast Drive.

A wake will follow from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

The memorial service will be held Saturday morning, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at Broadway Church of Christ, 1924 Broadway.

A Lubbock pioneer and prominent civic servant for decades, Thomas James (T.J.) Patterson died on Sept. 21, 2022, at age 85. He was Lubbock’s first Black council member, remembered as an activist, advocate, and community leader.

PREVIOUS STORY: Pioneer, former councilmember T.J. Patterson dies at age 85

PREVIOUS STORY: T.J. Patterson impacted inmates in the Lubbock County Detention Center

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.