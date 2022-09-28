Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Warm days, cool nights to wrap up September

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our sunny and warm pattern continues through the rest of September and into October with very little change to our forecast.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

Temperatures today topped out in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the South Plains. We will begin to cool off quickly as the sun sets with overnight temperatures falling into the mid-50s. Clear and quiet through the night.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KCBD)

If you enjoyed today’s weather then you will love tomorrow. Almost an exact repeat with highs again in the upper 80s. Sunny, dry, with light winds from the west/southwest around 10 mph. Similar conditions for Friday and through the weekend.

We begin to see a little bit of change by next week. A slight drop in daily temperatures and a very slim chance for rain as a front looks to move through by Wednesday. Until then, enjoy the nice and quiet weather we will see.

Another reminder that you can download the free KCBD weather app to track Hurricane Ian as it continues to make landfill, as well as getting the latest updates from the KCBD weather team.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting.
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning near North University and...
Dogs believed responsible for North Lubbock attack captured
Taylor Millett, 27, of Lubbock
UPDATED: Lubbock Dentention Officer caught buying fentanyl from undercover officer for inmates, personal use
The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death...
Police investigating Central Lubbock homicide
Crash near Littlefield on FM 54 closes the road from CR 217 to CR 1072.
17-year-old Littlefield senior killed in head-on collision with semi

Latest News

Today mostly sunny, winds light, and afternoon temperatures about five degrees above average...
South Plains weather and Hurricane Ian
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 09/28/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Sept. 28
Good Day Lubbock Weather - 09/28/22
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Wednesday, Sept. 28
Daybreak Today Weather - 09/28/22
Daybreak Today weather - Wednesday, Sept. 28