Warm days, cool nights to wrap up September

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our sunny and warm pattern continues through the rest of September and into October with very little change to our forecast.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

Temperatures today topped out in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the South Plains. We will begin to cool off quickly as the sun sets with overnight temperatures falling into the mid-50s. Clear and quiet through the night.

Tomorrow's forecast (KCBD)

If you enjoyed today’s weather then you will love tomorrow. Almost an exact repeat with highs again in the upper 80s. Sunny, dry, with light winds from the west/southwest around 10 mph. Similar conditions for Friday and through the weekend.

We begin to see a little bit of change by next week. A slight drop in daily temperatures and a very slim chance for rain as a front looks to move through by Wednesday. Until then, enjoy the nice and quiet weather we will see.

Another reminder that you can download the free KCBD weather app to track Hurricane Ian as it continues to make landfill, as well as getting the latest updates from the KCBD weather team.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.