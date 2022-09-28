Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock jailer arrested in undercover bust

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Council approves juvenile curfew plan

City council approved the Lubbock Police Department’s juvenile curfew enforcement plan

Juveniles and their parents will be fined if found violating the year-round curfew

Details here: Council continues Lubbock juvenile curfew with new enforcement plan, curfew center

Jailer arrested in undercover bust

The sheriff’s office arrested a Lubbock County Detention officer

Investigators say Taylor Millett tried to buy fentanyl from an undercover officer with plans to smuggle it into the jail

Read more here: Sheriff: Deputy arrest for fentanyl shines light on larger problem in Lubbock

Man’s body found in car

Police are investigating the death of a man found in an alley yesterday near 45th and Boston

Officers found the man’s body inside a car which was blocking the alley

More here: Deceased body found in 2600 block of 46th street, METRO investigating

Hurricane Ian barreling towards Florida coast

Ian is an extremely dangerous category 4 storm with sustained winds of at least 155 miles and hour

It’s on track to make landfall near Fort Myers

Follow the latest developments here: LIVE: Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida

