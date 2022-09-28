Local Listings
Xcel Energy sending support as Hurricane Ian hits the coast of Florida

Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy(Xcel Energy)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (NEWS RELEASE) - Xcel Energy is sending support to Florida for restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Xcel Energy is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently en route. The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane. The lineworkers are from Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas.

“When the call for help comes in, Xcel Energy and the entire electric industry answers that call,” says Bob Frenzel, chairman, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy. “When our customers experience adverse conditions, we know that they would do the same for us. It’s imperative that the electric companies work together to ensure the resiliency of our essential product as storm volatility increases.”

Xcel Energy is part of the Edison Electric Institute’s Mutual Assistance program. Following major storms that bring significant outages, electric companies use this program – a voluntary partnership of electric companies from across the country – to help speed restoration. For more about mutual assistance and Hurricane Ian visit Ian | (eei.org)

