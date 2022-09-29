5-5-5 Initiative to host Move Over, Slow Down Rally Oct. 1st

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 5-5-5 Initiative will host its Move Over, Slow Down rally Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The rally will be held at the South Plains mall in the parking lot between the mall and Home Depot. Come meet and greet local heroes!

Sergeant Robert Bemis will be a guest speaker at the event. He was injured in 2015 helping a disabled motorist on the side of an interstate highway.

The rally hopes to promote roadway safety for first responders and roadway workers. The 5-5-5 Initiative was founded after Lubbock Fire Rescue Lt. Eric Hill was killed in the line of duty while responding to a traffic accident on I-27 in Jan. 2020.

