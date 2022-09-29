Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Benefit scheduled for family of Ryder McDonald, teen killed in dirt bike crash

Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P(KCBD, Brittany Michaleson)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A benefit will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 to benefit the family of Ryder McDonald, a teenager killed in a dirt bike crash on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Friends of the family are providing updates on their GoFundMe page.

Police say the crash happened at 130th Street, which is FM 1585, and Avenue P just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The rider, 15-year-old Ryder McDonald, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Ryder passed away just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. He was a Sophomore at Lubbock-Cooper High School.

The benefit will be held Saturday afternoon, 3 p.m., Oct. 22 at the Boozefighters M.C. Club House, 510 46th Street. There will be food, live music and an auction, admission will be $10 per person, $15 per couple. Children get in free. Brisket plates will be $10.

The GoFundMe was set up to help the family with any expenses. To see updates or to donate, click here.

A benefit will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. to benefit the family of Ryder McDonald,...
A benefit will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. to benefit the family of Ryder McDonald, a teenager killed in a dirt bike crash on Sunday, Sept. 25.(Facebook)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read issued this statement on Wednesday, mourning the death...
17-year-old Littlefield senior killed in head-on collision with semi
Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning near North University and...
Police identify man killed in North Lubbock dog attack
Security footage provided by Shipman family
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock homeowners burglarized multiple times, frustrated with property crime
The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death...
Police investigating Central Lubbock homicide
Taylor Millett, 27, of Lubbock
Sheriff: Deputy arrest for fentanyl shines light on larger problem in Lubbock

Latest News

One person has been injured in a two-vehicle crash on the westbound access road on Marsha Sharp...
1 injured in two-vehicle crash near Marsha Sharp and I-27
Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read issued this statement on Wednesday, mourning the death...
17-year-old Littlefield senior killed in head-on collision with semi
The City of Lubbock will be closing the area around Upland Avenue and 26th Street for...
City to begin construction at Upland and 26th
A pedestrian has been transported to UMC after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of...
Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock