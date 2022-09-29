Benefit scheduled for family of Ryder McDonald, teen killed in dirt bike crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A benefit will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 to benefit the family of Ryder McDonald, a teenager killed in a dirt bike crash on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Friends of the family are providing updates on their GoFundMe page.

Police say the crash happened at 130th Street, which is FM 1585, and Avenue P just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The rider, 15-year-old Ryder McDonald, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Ryder passed away just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. He was a Sophomore at Lubbock-Cooper High School.

The benefit will be held Saturday afternoon, 3 p.m., Oct. 22 at the Boozefighters M.C. Club House, 510 46th Street. There will be food, live music and an auction, admission will be $10 per person, $15 per couple. Children get in free. Brisket plates will be $10.

The GoFundMe was set up to help the family with any expenses. To see updates or to donate, click here.

