Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Cannon AFB Airman found dead in home

Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Cannon Air Force Base

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan M. Johnson, 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MC-130 aerospace propulsion journeyman, was found dead in his off-base residence in Clovis, NM on Sep 27.

“Nathan Johnson was a charismatic and enthusiastic Airman that cared for and motivated everyone around him,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Ian Hudson, 27 SOAMXS commander. “His boisterous personality allowed him to ignite any room with camaraderie and fellowship among all ranks. Nathan’s genuine care and thoughtfulness for his friends and peers demonstrate the epitome of what it means to be an Airman.”

“Team Cannon is deeply saddened by the loss of A1C Nathan Johnson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nathan’s family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “At this time, we are focused on honoring the memory of Nathan and taking care of those affected by this devastating loss. A multitude of bases resources are available to help and support every member in their time of need.”

Details surrounding the death of A1C Johnson are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read issued this statement on Wednesday, mourning the death...
17-year-old Littlefield senior killed in head-on collision with semi
Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning near North University and...
Police identify man killed in North Lubbock dog attack
Security footage provided by Shipman family
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock homeowners burglarized multiple times, frustrated with property crime
The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death...
Police investigating Central Lubbock homicide
Taylor Millett, 27, of Lubbock
Sheriff: Deputy arrest for fentanyl shines light on larger problem in Lubbock

Latest News

New Mexico State Police checkpoints and saturation patrols in counties across the state in October 2022
On Thursday, United Supermarkets presented The Wallace Theater with a check for $100,000, a...
United Supermarkets donates $100,000 to Wallace Theater renovation project in Levelland
KCBD News at 4
Kyle Lamar West, 38, was officially charged by a federal grand jury on seven counts of...
Man gets 70 years for production of child pornography