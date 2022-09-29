More chilly mornings and warm afternoons for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you like our recent weather, you likely will give our forecast a thumbs up. On the other hand, if you are not a fan of our recent weather, I imagine you may give our forecast a thumbs down.

The pattern bringing our recent mild weather is expected to continue into the start of October. In short, there’s more of the same weather ahead for the South Plains.

Early mornings will continue to be chilly with lows near to slightly below average for the time of year. (KCBD First Alert)

Early mornings will be chilly. Temperatures will continue to dip into the 50s each morning.

Afternoons will be warm. The Lubbock-area will continue to climb into the 80s. Highs will range from the upper 80s today and tomorrow to the mid-80s this weekend. Temps will peak in the low 80s early next week.

Afternoons will continue to be warm with highs near slightly above average for the time of year. (KCBD First Alert)

Evenings will be cool. Temperatures will gradually drop below 70° by late evening, then into the 50s in the late night.

Days generally will be sunny and nights generally clear. Winds generally will be light.

Lubbock Climatology

Lubbock’s high temperature yesterday (recorded at the airport) was 89°. That’s eight degrees above the average for the date. Lubbock’s September 28 record high is 98° (set in 1994).

This morning’s low, reported as of this post, was 54°. The average low for September 29 is 55°. The record low for the date is 33°(1916).

The record high for today is 97° (set in 1977 and tied on the date in 2011).

Sunset today is at 7:34 PM. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:41 AM. Sunset tomorrow, the final sunset of September, is at 7:33 PM.

