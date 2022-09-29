KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Bean

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jelly Bean, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 3-year-old pit/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for 5 months.

Jelly Bean is a staff favorite. She’s well behaved and a people please and loves to cuddle. She is a gentle giant. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped.

Her adoption fees are waived through the whole month of October.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Marka.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.