LHUCA kicks off 19th annual Flatland Film Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - LHUCA kicks off the 19th annual Flatland Film Festival September 29- October 1, 2022, in partnership with Texas Tech Public Media. Flatland brings together film enthusiasts, filmmakers, directors, and producers to enjoy the best of cinema in Lubbock and the South Plains. All film screenings in conjunction with this year’s festival will take place in LHUCA’s Firehouse Theatre.

The Flatland Film Festival will present feature-length and short films representing multiple genres along with a special filmmaker panel and other opportunities to hear directly from filmmakers about their work. Kicking off the festival’s program on Thursday, September 29 are screenings of the films Just Like a Butterfly and Battle for the Heart of Texas. A talkback with the Battle for the Heart of Texas producer, Jeffrey Brown, and director, John Claiborne Brown, will follow the screening. To close the night, there will be an Opening Night Reception for filmmakers and guests at 8:30 pm.

Friday’s program will feature the first 90-minute short film block followed by the feature film, Sweet Disaster. That evening will conclude with a special screening of the short films, Spider, Bear, and Shark.

New to the festival this year, is a Lubbock Film Site Tour on Friday afternoon. Hosted by the Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and Visit Lubbock, the event will include a private bus tour of some of Lubbock’s most iconic spots, lunch at Cook’s Garage, and a stop by the English Newsom Cellars.

Saturday’s programming will begin with a screening of the second 90-minute short film block. The documentary, The House That Built Me, will screen at 1 pm. At 4 pm that afternoon, the Filmmaker Panel, Casting Your Short Film, will explore techniques used by filmmakers on how best to cast your film project. The festival will wrap up the final 90-minute short film block followed by the documentary film, What We Leave Behind.

At the heart of the Flatland Film Festival are the short film screenings. Viewers will be encouraged to vote for the Audience Choice Short Film Award which features a cash prize for the winner. A discussion with short filmmakers will follow each short film block screening.The Flatland Film Festival is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor H-E-B and our other supporting sponsors including Texas Tech Public Media, GriffinWink, City of Lubbock, Civic Lubbock, Inc., Texas Film Commission, Pioneer Pocket Hotel, Craftsman Printers, and Two Docs Brewing. More information about festival tickets, programming, and screening schedule can be found at //www.lhuca.org/flatlandfilmfestival.

About LHUCA: The mission of LHUCA is to cultivate and celebrate all the arts by inspiring creativity and engaging with the community. LHUCA offers several free programs to the community each month including First Friday Art Trail, exhibitions in the galleries, and Saturdays at LHUCA. Visit lhuca.org to learn more.

For more information about the Flatland Film Festival, please contact Jordan Canal at jordan.canal@lhuca.org.

