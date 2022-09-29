Local Listings
LISD updating safety, security procedures to improve communication with parents

Lubbock ISD every child every day sign(KCBD)
By Shania Jackson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is implementing some new procedures to improve communication and make it easier for parents to stay in touch.

The biggest update they had coming into this school year was an adjustment to the Standard Response Protocol (SRP).

Stacy Carter is the Director of School Safety and Security for Lubbock ISD. She said there has been some confusion with some of the protocols.

“In previous years, it had been called a ‘lockout’. This year, we changed that to ‘secure’ so that it would lessen the confusion between a ‘lockout’ and a ‘lockdown’,” Carter said.

The term ‘secure’ refers to situations where there is potential danger around the school but not to the school. The term ‘lockdown’ refers to potential dangers regarding the school.

“One of the biggest things that we found out at our first community meeting, that parents weren’t aware of that came to that meeting, was the ability for people to report anonymous tips straight back to the district,” Carter said.

The “STOPit” anonymous tip line has been around for three years. Now there is a mobile version for parents, students, and community members to access. This will allow people outside of school, to keep teachers and staff on the inside, updated.

“There’s a telephone number that’s on the back of student ID cards. It’s also on the website,” Carter said. “So there’s a lot of ways that you can report.”

The school district is also holding monthly community safety meetings to educate and update parents and allow attendees to express their concerns.

“What are some questions they have about safety and security in the district, and what are some recommendations that they have? Questions, concerns, things like that, and then those are brought back to the district,” Carter said.

There is also a new Lubbock ISD newsletter that focuses on safety and security that highlights new protocols and elaborates on security measures, like closed and locked doors.

“Out of the 1,022 districts in the state of Texas, 67 of those had operational emergency operation plans, and we were one of those 67,” Carter said.

The emergency plan trains students and staff. From bus drivers to janitors, the goal is for everyone to be on the same page.

“The biggest thing that I hope our families understand is that we can’t do it without them,” Carter said. “We have to have their support.”

If you see or hear something suspicious, that you think could be a potential danger to Lubbock ISD, they want to hear from you. For more information about upcoming community meetings, and safety and security updates visit their website here.

