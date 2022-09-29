Man gets 70 years for production of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 38-year-old Lubbock man will spend the next 70 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Federal court documents show 38-year-old Kyle Lamar West admitted to coercing and enticing a person under the age of 18 to engage in explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography. He was charged with seven counts but pleaded guilty to counts six and seven. He was sentenced to 360 months (30 years) for each count. Counts one through five were dismissed.

In February 2022, West was arrested for indecency with a child by the Lubbock Police Department after a 10-year-old girl made an outcry that West had been sexually abusing her. While he was in jail, a family member found photographs and videos in a cloud storage account West had linked to his cellphone.

Court documents also show there were multiple photographs and videos of a three-year-old performing sex acts on West. The family member immediately contacted law enforcement and turned the phone over to an FBI agent.

The FBI found more than 100 photographs and several videos on the phone of a child performing sex acts on West, one of which West was holding a lollipop in his hand.

West is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is being held on a federal detainer awaiting trial for a case in the 137th District Court. He is charged with indecency with a child, sexual contact. If convicted in District Court, his sentence will be added to his federal sentence.

West was also sentenced to 30 years of supervised release after he completes his federal prison sentence. He is required to pay $6,000 in restitution.

West has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since February 17, 2022, which is 225 days.

