New Mexico State Police checkpoints and saturation patrols in counties across the state in October 2022

STATEWIDE, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of October 2022.

We are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising.

These checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage tomake the right decision not to drive impaired.

Who:

New Mexico State Police

What:

Sobriety Checkpoints, Saturation Patrols, and Registration/Insurance/DL

Checkpoints

When:

October 2022

Where:

All New Mexico Counties

Why:

So, we can ENDWI+ in New Mexico

