Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

New Mexico State Police checkpoints and saturation patrols in counties across the state in October 2022

(Source: New Mexico State Police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATEWIDE, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of October 2022.

We are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising.

These checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage tomake the right decision not to drive impaired.

Who:

New Mexico State Police

What:

Sobriety Checkpoints, Saturation Patrols, and Registration/Insurance/DL

Checkpoints

When:

October 2022

Where:

All New Mexico Counties

Why:

So, we can ENDWI+ in New Mexico

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Informaiton provided by the New Mexico State Police

Most Read

Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read issued this statement on Wednesday, mourning the death...
17-year-old Littlefield senior killed in head-on collision with semi
Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning near North University and...
Police identify man killed in North Lubbock dog attack
Security footage provided by Shipman family
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock homeowners burglarized multiple times, frustrated with property crime
The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death...
Police investigating Central Lubbock homicide
Taylor Millett, 27, of Lubbock
Sheriff: Deputy arrest for fentanyl shines light on larger problem in Lubbock

Latest News

Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB Airman found dead in home
On Thursday, United Supermarkets presented The Wallace Theater with a check for $100,000, a...
United Supermarkets donates $100,000 to Wallace Theater renovation project in Levelland
Kyle Lamar West, 38, was officially charged by a federal grand jury on seven counts of...
Man gets 70 years for production of child pornography
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: 17-year-old dies in Lamb County crash