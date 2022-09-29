Thumbs up or thumbs down

Local Listings
By Steve Divine
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you like our recent weather, you likely will give our forecast a thumbs up. On the other hand, if you are not a fan of our recent weather, I imagine you may give our forecast a thumbs down.

The pattern bringing our recent mild weather is expected to continue into the start of October. In short, there’s more of the same weather ahead for the South Plains.

Early mornings will be chilly. Temperatures will continue to dip into the 50s each morning.

Afternoons will be warm. The Lubbock-area will continue to climb into the 80s. Highs will range from the upper 80s today and tomorrow to the mid-80s this weekend. Temps will peak in the low 80s early next week.

Evenings will be cool. Temperatures will gradually drop below 70° by late evening, then into the 50s in the late night.

Days generally will be sunny and nights generally clear. Winds generally will be light.

For more detail on this week and this weekend’s weather, see the forecast section here on our Weather Page (after closing this story) and in our KCBD Weather app - it’s free in your app/play store.

$5,000 First Freeze Contest

It’s a chance to win $5,000! Get the contest details and how you can enter in the Contest section at kcbd.com/weather.

