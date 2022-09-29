Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: 17-year-old dies in Lamb County crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

  • $5,000 reward for information on Tuesday homicide
  • Police identified the man found dead in an alley between 45th and 46th Street on Boston as 50-year-old Robert Stewart
  • You can call Crime Line at (806)-741-1000
  • Read more here: Police investigating Central Lubbock homicide

Littlefield ISD asking for donations for 17-year-old student killed in crash

Hurricane Ian making its way over Central Florida

