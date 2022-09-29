Thursday morning top stories: 17-year-old dies in Lamb County crash
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
- $5,000 reward for information on Tuesday homicide
- Police identified the man found dead in an alley between 45th and 46th Street on Boston as 50-year-old Robert Stewart
- You can call Crime Line at (806)-741-1000
- Read more here: Police investigating Central Lubbock homicide
Littlefield ISD asking for donations for 17-year-old student killed in crash
- Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash in Lamb County yesterday
- A fund has been set up at First Bank & Trust
- Details here: 17-year-old Littlefield senior killed in head-on collision with semi
Hurricane Ian making its way over Central Florida
- The storm made landfall as a category 4 hurricane yesterday with 155 mile per hour winds and a devastating storm surge
- Ian is expected to move into the Atlantic and hit South Carolina tomorrow
- Follow the latest developments here: People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
