Trending slightly cooler for the start of October

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We will begin to shed a degree or two from our afternoon highs through the weekend and into next week.

Tomorrow's highs
Tomorrow's highs(KCBD)

Cool through the overnight with lows in the mid-50s. Clear skies and light winds from the south around 5-10 mph.

Despite the cool, crisp start to the day, tomorrow will be another warm, above-average afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. We will see a bit more cloud cover build in for the afternoon, but still plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light around 10 mph.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(KCBD)

The weekend is quiet and very pleasant. Temperatures will still be slightly warmer than average with highs in the mid to lower 80s. Dry for your weekend and for the start of October. Sunny with light winds for Saturday and Sunday.

A bit of change for the workweek. Temperatures will continue to drop a few degrees into the start of the week. Plus a cold front will move through sometime mid-week and drop our afternoon highs into the 70s by the end of the week. A very slim rain chance returns to the forecast by the end of the week as well.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

