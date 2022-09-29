United Supermarkets donates $100,000 to Wallace Theater renovation project in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Thursday, United Supermarkets presented The Wallace Theater with a check for $100,000, a donation to help complete the renovation and restoration of the nearly century-old theater.

The Wallace Theater was built in 1928. For nearly a century, The Wallace Theater has been a cornerstone of Downtown Levelland and has been revived to serve as a hub for community events, entertainment, and the arts in Hockley County.

However, during its more recent years, it became clear The Wallace was in need of a facelift. So, in an effort to do just that, the Keeling family embraced the challenge of bringing the iconic theater back to life by purchasing the building in 2002. In 2015, a group of community leaders established a non-profit to begin operating the theater again and help raise funds to fully complete renovations.

In honor of the donation, the United Supermarkets name will fittingly be fixed to the new concessions stand in the theater.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to contribute to this project and this community,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “When the Wallace Board of Directors shared their vision for what this place could be, we knew we had to be a part of it. The Levelland community is a special place and, once finished, we hope this theater will inspire a whole new generation with its special experiences.”

Alycyn Keeling, executive director for The Wallace, said that once the theater is restored, they want to serve the community through arts, cultural, and educational experiences that include field trips, concerts, outstanding live theatrical productions, educational film events, art shows, and more. She said she is grateful for United’s support in this endeavor.

“When I think about United Supermarkets, I think of home and community,” Keeling said. “When I shop, I am greeted at the registers by students who have attended Wallace experiences and participated in our classes. I see friends and neighbors in the store and am reminded of how fortunate we are to live in a community that cares so much for one another. The Wallace Board, staff, volunteers, and Hockley County community are honored to have United Supermarkets as a partner in supporting our renovations that will enable The Wallace to better serve our mission of ‘Creating Experiences that Entertain, Inspire, and Empower!’”

Within the next five years, The Wallace plans to provide education arts, and cultural programming to all students in Hockley County.

