2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint

Lubbock Police Department Shield
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as emergency crews work the scene.

