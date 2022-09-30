Local Listings
LIVE: Bidens host reception for National Hispanic Heritage Month

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Hispanic Heritage Month reception and are expected to deliver remarks. (POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a reception celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday afternoon.

The president is expected to deliver remarks during the event.

Biden formally designated Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month in a proclamation released on Sept. 14.

“During National Hispanic Heritage Month, we reaffirm that diversity is one of our country’s greatest strengths,” Biden said.

The White House also listed what he said his administration has done and will continue to do to support Hispanic communities, such as providing loans to Hispanic-owned small businesses, helping Hispanic students pursue higher education and working to create a “fair, humane, and orderly” immigration system.

Biden has appointed several people of Hispanic heritage to his administration, including Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

